Lindsey Vonn has sights set on ski comeback – after yet another surgery

Park City, Utah - Her passion for skiing knows no bounds: for more than two months, Lindsey Vonn has been fighting to return to normal life after a horrific crash at the Winter Olympics. She nearly lost her leg as a result of her injuries, but she insists she wants to return to the slopes.

Lindsey Vonn just can't hang up her skis. © Pier Marco Tacca/AP/dpa

"Whether it's on the race course or not, I'll definitely be going back to it" Vonn confirmed to People.

The speed fanatic is already dreaming of racing above 85 mph again – much to the dismay of her family.

First, however, her recovery must continue, where the 41-year-old is currently on the right track.

"It's definitely been a tough two months, but I feel like I've kind of hit some nice milestones recently, and am getting closer to being back to the real world and getting my life back," Vonn said of her progress.

"I'm the kind of person who plans for success, so I am planning on a full recovery."

A sixth operation on her leg is scheduled for the fall, but before that, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion wants to treat herself to a break by the sea.