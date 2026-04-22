Lindsey Vonn has sights set on ski comeback – after yet another surgery
Park City, Utah - Her passion for skiing knows no bounds: for more than two months, Lindsey Vonn has been fighting to return to normal life after a horrific crash at the Winter Olympics. She nearly lost her leg as a result of her injuries, but she insists she wants to return to the slopes.
"Whether it's on the race course or not, I'll definitely be going back to it" Vonn confirmed to People.
The speed fanatic is already dreaming of racing above 85 mph again – much to the dismay of her family.
First, however, her recovery must continue, where the 41-year-old is currently on the right track.
"It's definitely been a tough two months, but I feel like I've kind of hit some nice milestones recently, and am getting closer to being back to the real world and getting my life back," Vonn said of her progress.
"I'm the kind of person who plans for success, so I am planning on a full recovery."
A sixth operation on her leg is scheduled for the fall, but before that, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion wants to treat herself to a break by the sea.
Despite serious injury, Lindsey Vonn has daring plans for the summer!
"I'm also planning on doing fun things this summer. I'm going on vacation. I'd better be going on vacation!" Vonn said.
"The plane ticket is booked, anyway. I need a good summer, and to disconnect from everything that happened."
The four-time overall World Cup winner wants to let her injury slow her down as little as possible.
Just lying by the pool? Unimaginable for the adrenaline junkie!
"I'm going to be doing some scuba diving," Vonn said, adding that a friend also wants to teach her how to kitesurf.
"I'm an adventure junkie! It's not like skiing is the only thing I do," the speed queen said with a laugh.
It's not the only thing she does, but it's what she always comes back to – no matter how impossible the circumstances seem!
Cover photo: Collage: Pier Marco Tacca/AP/dpa & Michael Kappeler/dpa