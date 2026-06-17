Lindsey Vonn shows off surgery stars in major recovery milestone: "Still a work in progress"

Monaco - Lindsey Vonn's future on the slopes may still be in doubt after her brutal Olympics crash, but in her personal life, the athlete has found her footing again!

Lindsey Vonn revealed on Instagram that stepping out in a dress wasn't easy for her. © Screenshot/Instagram/@lindseyvonn

"First time I wore a dress in public since my injury," the 41‑year‑old wrote joyfully alongside photos from a recent Gucci event in Monaco.

Vonn stunned in a light‑gray dress that fell just above her legs, revealing parts of her surgical scars.

"When I tried on the dress I was really self conscious and wasn't sure if I was ready to be in public showing my scars," the four‑time overall World Cup champion explained.

"But I'm happy I did it."

Accepting her physical reminders was "one of the hardest parts of this injury mentally," Vonn revealed.

"It's still a work in progress but I'll get there," she added.