Lindsey Vonn shows off surgery stars in major recovery milestone: "Still a work in progress"
Monaco - Lindsey Vonn's future on the slopes may still be in doubt after her brutal Olympics crash, but in her personal life, the athlete has found her footing again!
"First time I wore a dress in public since my injury," the 41‑year‑old wrote joyfully alongside photos from a recent Gucci event in Monaco.
Vonn stunned in a light‑gray dress that fell just above her legs, revealing parts of her surgical scars.
"When I tried on the dress I was really self conscious and wasn't sure if I was ready to be in public showing my scars," the four‑time overall World Cup champion explained.
"But I'm happy I did it."
Accepting her physical reminders was "one of the hardest parts of this injury mentally," Vonn revealed.
"It's still a work in progress but I'll get there," she added.
Lindsey Vonn is no longer hiding her scars
The ski queen crashed during the Olympic downhill in Cortina in February and suffered a complicated tibia fracture, and she had to undergo multiple surgeries as a result of the injury.
The 2010 Olympic champion underwent five operations and has been in intensive physiotherapy.
Another surgery on her injured leg is even scheduled for the fall.
While her latest milestone was certainly something to celebrate, Vonn's post wasn't entirely accurate.
At the Met Gala in early May, she wore a white dress with a gray‑black marble pattern, but she was still covering her scars with fabric.
But not anymore: "I felt so gucci," the ski star quipped of her latest fashion outing.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@lindseyvonn