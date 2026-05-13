Lindsey Vonn sparks romance rumors with fellow ski star Matthieu Bailet!

New York, New York - Ski queen Lindsey Vonn has had to endure a lot of suffering in recent years, but now things are reportedly coming up roses for the 41-year-old: she might be in love!

Ski star Lindsey Vonn (r.) is said to be in a relationship with her fellow athlete Matthieu Bailet. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@matthieu_bailet & IMAGO / MediaPunch

According to People, Vonn is currently dating her French colleague Matthieu Bailet.

The two have allegedly been dating for some time while in the New York area and were spotted together on Sunday during a visit to a musical on Broadway.

They even had their picture taken together, and both were beaming ear-to-ear.

"They're getting to know each other," an unnamed source told the outlet.

Nothing had been known about the love life of the glamour girl of the skiing world since February 2025, when she announced the end of her relationship with entrepreneur Diego Osorio after four years together.

Previously, Vonn was engaged to NHL star PK Subba, in a relationship with NFL coach Kenan Smith, and also with golf legend Tiger Woods.

She hasn't really been lucky in love: her marriage to her coach, Thomas Vonn, whom she wed in 2007, ended in divorce in 2013.

But now, 31-year-old Matthieu Baliet is said to have taken her heart by storm!