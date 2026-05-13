Lindsey Vonn sparks romance rumors with fellow ski star Matthieu Bailet!
New York, New York - Ski queen Lindsey Vonn has had to endure a lot of suffering in recent years, but now things are reportedly coming up roses for the 41-year-old: she might be in love!
According to People, Vonn is currently dating her French colleague Matthieu Bailet.
The two have allegedly been dating for some time while in the New York area and were spotted together on Sunday during a visit to a musical on Broadway.
They even had their picture taken together, and both were beaming ear-to-ear.
"They're getting to know each other," an unnamed source told the outlet.
Nothing had been known about the love life of the glamour girl of the skiing world since February 2025, when she announced the end of her relationship with entrepreneur Diego Osorio after four years together.
Previously, Vonn was engaged to NHL star PK Subba, in a relationship with NFL coach Kenan Smith, and also with golf legend Tiger Woods.
She hasn't really been lucky in love: her marriage to her coach, Thomas Vonn, whom she wed in 2007, ended in divorce in 2013.
But now, 31-year-old Matthieu Baliet is said to have taken her heart by storm!
Lindsey Vonn continues rehab after her horror crash
It's not known how long the two have been dating, but they're likely to have known each other from the Alpine skiing circuit.
Her new boyfriend is not as successful and highly decorated as Vonn. Although he took part in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, he only finished 27th in the downhill.
His best overall World Cup finish was 28th place in the 2020-21 season.
The butterflies in her stomach come at the right time for the athlete, as Vonn almost lost her leg at the Winter Olympics in February after a horror crash in the downhill.
She subsequently had to undergo eight operations and is still to have another procedure to repair the torn cruciate ligament she suffered in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
Most recently, Vonn, who is still on crutches, emphasized that the rehab will take her another year and a half. Whether she will ever return to the slopes after that is unclear.
Her will has always been unbroken, even if her father is anything but enthusiastic about the idea of seeing his daughter race down a slope again!
Let's hope that she has more luck in love this time than she did last time in the snow.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@matthieu_bailet & IMAGO / MediaPunch