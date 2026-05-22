NASCAR legend Kyle Busch suddenly dies after "severe illness"

Charlotte, North Carolina - NASCAR star Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup series champion regarded as one of the sport's greatest ever drivers, died Thursday aged 41, his family confirmed in a joint statement.

Kyle Busch is introduced prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on May 3, 2026. © JAMES GILBERT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Busch, who was in his 22nd season in NASCAR's top division, had been hospitalized earlier Thursday with an undisclosed but "severe illness."

"On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch," a joint statement said.

"Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken ... Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans."

"During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family's privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

Busch won NASCAR Cup Series titles in 2015 and 2019 and amassed 63 victories in his career – a figure that leaves him in ninth on the circuit's all-time list.

He was also dominant in NASCAR's other two national series, with 102 wins in the O'Reilly Auto Part Series and 69 victories in the Craftsman Truck Series.