NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers drops bombshell retirement news: "This is it"

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday that 2026 will be his last NFL season.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has confirmed that the 2026-27 NFL season will be his last in the league. © Joe Sargent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Yes, this is it," Rodgers told reporters when asked if the upcoming campaign would be his last.

The four-time NFL Most Valuable Player this week signed a one-year contract to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team he joined last year under then-head coach Mike Tomlin.

The deal reunites him with his former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, who joined the Steelers in January after Tomlin stepped down in the wake of Pittsburgh's playoff exit in the wild-card round.

"There's definitely a full-circle aspect to it that piqued my interest," the 42-year-old Rodgers said of playing for McCarthy again.

Rodgers acknowledged that there was "some doubt for sure" as to whether he would return for a 22nd season.

"But I had a good conversation with Mike, going back to when he was hired, and it's nice to come back. It felt different than last year, because I knew some of the guys and some of the people who work here and stuff, so it felt good coming in."

Rodgers spent the bulk of his career working with McCarthy in Green Bay, where the duo won a Super Bowl together in 2011 – ironically against the Steelers.

Rodgers' future had been in question ever since the Steelers' playoff exit in January, when the veteran quarterback was sacked four times and was held to just 17 completions in a bruising 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans.