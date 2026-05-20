NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers drops bombshell retirement news: "This is it"
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday that 2026 will be his last NFL season.
"Yes, this is it," Rodgers told reporters when asked if the upcoming campaign would be his last.
The four-time NFL Most Valuable Player this week signed a one-year contract to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team he joined last year under then-head coach Mike Tomlin.
The deal reunites him with his former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, who joined the Steelers in January after Tomlin stepped down in the wake of Pittsburgh's playoff exit in the wild-card round.
"There's definitely a full-circle aspect to it that piqued my interest," the 42-year-old Rodgers said of playing for McCarthy again.
Rodgers acknowledged that there was "some doubt for sure" as to whether he would return for a 22nd season.
"But I had a good conversation with Mike, going back to when he was hired, and it's nice to come back. It felt different than last year, because I knew some of the guys and some of the people who work here and stuff, so it felt good coming in."
Rodgers spent the bulk of his career working with McCarthy in Green Bay, where the duo won a Super Bowl together in 2011 – ironically against the Steelers.
Rodgers' future had been in question ever since the Steelers' playoff exit in January, when the veteran quarterback was sacked four times and was held to just 17 completions in a bruising 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans.
Rodgers will return to Pittsburgh for his final NFL season
However, speculation that he would return increased after the Steelers opted to hire McCarthy, who made no secret of his desire to see Rodgers keep playing.
On Wednesday, McCarthy said everyone around the Steelers was "extremely excited" when Rodgers' return became official.
"I think that speaks for itself and speaks volumes of what he's established in just his short time here," the coach said.
Rodgers, who won MVP honors in 2011, 2014, 2020, and 2021 with the Packers, had joined the Steelers on a one-year deal in June of 2025 after a disappointing season with the New York Jets.
Cover photo: Joe Sargent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP