Simone Biles reveals she "almost died" in terrifying health scare – what happened?

Los Angeles, California - Gymnast Simone Biles shared on Instagram that she was recently hospitalized after a huge health scare.

Gymnast Simone Biles shared on Instagram that she was recently hospitalized. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/simonebiles & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 29-year-old assured fans that she's "resting at home" via her IG Stories over an image of her sporting a hospital wristband.

Simone wrote, "I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age. But almost dying wasn't on my bingo card earlier this week."

"This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life. Especially since Jonathan Owens was in Indy for practices," she explained.

The Olympian didn't share what exactly happened, but she did insist that she's "in bed resting this week."

"I'll explain sooner or later, but [shout-out] to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers," she added.