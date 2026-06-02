Steph Curry ends sneaker free agency with "partnership of a lifetime"

San Francisco, California - Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry ended his sneaker free agency on Monday, announcing a 10-year deal with Chinese company Li-Ning after leaving Under Armour last November.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026. © CHRISTIAN PETERSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Curry (38) revealed the deal on social media and called it "the partnership of a lifetime."

The deal will include global expansion of his Curry Brand, basketball products, a golf line, leisure clothing, and the ability to sign other athletes to his brand.

"This is bigger than a show deal, bigger than a signature series," Curry said in a video.

He added Li-Ning will deliver "sneakers that I believe in that will continue to deliver at the highest level."

Other Li-Ning athletes with their shoes include Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler, Curry's Golden State Warriors teammate.