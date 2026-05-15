Tiger Woods returns to Florida after seeking treatment in wake of DUI arrest

Miami, Florida - Golf superstar Tiger Woods has reportedly returned to Florida six weeks after a judge granted him permission to seek treatment overseas in the wake of his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Tiger Woods is back in the US after seeking treatment overseas following his DUI arrest. © Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

TMZ photographed the 50-year-old disembarking from his private jet at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday.

The 15-time major champion is thought to have been undergoing treatment at a facility in Switzerland.

Woods pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence in a March 27 accident in Florida, where his vehicle clipped a truck pulling a trailer and flipped on its side while attempting to overtake on a residential road.

Authorities determined he had not been drinking alcohol but found that he appeared to be impaired.

Woods, who has undergone multiple back operations and surgeries on severe leg injuries suffered in a 2021 California car crash, had two pills containing the opioid painkiller hydrocodone in his pocket.

He refused a urine analysis and was charged, jailed, and released on bond.

On Tuesday, a Florida judge ruled that Woods' prescription drug records will be made available to prosecutors in the case, although he ordered that, for privacy reasons, they will be shielded from public view and not made available through Florida open records law.