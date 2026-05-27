Boston Celtics' Joe Mazzulla named NBA coach of the year

Boston, Massachusetts - Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was named the NBA 's coach of the year on Tuesday after leading the team to a fourth straight 50-win season despite a depleted roster.

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches from the sideline as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on April 28, 2026. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mazzulla (37), who coached the Celtics to a record 18th NBA championship 2024, is the first Boston coach to earn the accolade since Bill Fitch in 1980.

The Celtics, who were eliminated by Philadelphia in the opening round of the playoffs, entered this season without injured star Jayson Tatum.

But they finished with a 56-26 record to take second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Mazzulla dedicated the honor to the Celtics' entire backroom staff.

"Thank you to our players who compete and give it everything they have each night," Mazzulla said in a statement.

"I am grateful for every member of the Celtics organization whose dedication impacts winning every day."

"This award belongs to our staff, who are there for the guys every day. Their relentless work ethic improves our team daily. This award should be named Staff of the Year."