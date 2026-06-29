Ex-NBA stars Malik Beasley and Ed Davis indicted in bombshell betting case

New York, New York - Former NBA stars Malik Beasley and Ed Davis have been indicted on illegal gambling charges linked to alleged performance fixing, prosecutors said on Monday.

Ex-NBA stars Malik Beasley and Ed Davis (r.) have been indicted after allegedly teaming up to either underperform or overperform in their games to sway bets for profit. © Collage: Sarah Stier & MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Prosecutors say that when Beasley was a player for the Milwaukee Bucks, he agreed with his former NBA teammate Davis ahead of games that he would either underperform or overperform to sway bets for profit.

Accomplices then used this confidential information to place bets on his performance.

Four others are charged as co-conspirators in the indictment, including current NBA player agent Paolo Zamorano. Several of the men have been arrested and will appear in court at a later date.

Prosecutors gave several examples of alleged performance fixing, including the January 26, 2024 Milwaukee Bucks fixture against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Beasley is alleged to have informed Davis that he intended to underperform with respect to rebounding in the game, prosecutors said.

An indictment unsealed at a federal court in Brooklyn charged the six "with wire fraud conspiracy, bribery in sporting contests, honest services wire fraud conspiracy, and money laundering conspiracy," prosecutors said in a statement.

The alleged scheme sought "to manipulate performance in NBA games and use inside information about Beasley's intended performance to profit via illegal betting activity."

In return for the alleged performance fixing, Beasley received bribes, typically having his gambling debts to Davis reduced or paid off, prosecutors allege.