Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke suddenly dies
Los Angeles, California - Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (29) has died, the NBA team said in a statement on Tuesday.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke," the Grizzlies said in a statement posted on social media.
"Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten."
His management company, Priority Sports, said in a statement they were "beyond devastated" by Clarke's death.
"He was the gentlest soul, who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family," the agency said.
Neither statement provided information on a cause of death.
The NBC television affiliate in Los Angeles cited unnamed law enforcement sources in reporting Clarke was found dead on Monday in a home in the suburban San Fernando Valley, where paramedics responded to an emergency call.
The station reported that authorities were investigating Clarke's death as a possible drug overdose.
"We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.
"As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit.
"Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon's family, friends, and the Grizzlies organization."
"It's bigger than basketball"
Grizzlies star Ja Morant also paid tribute to his teammate with several posts on Instagram, including one photo of Clarke enveloping him in a hug on court.
"It's bigger than basketball," Morant wrote.
Clarke was the 21st overall selection in the 2019 NBA draft and earned all-rookie honors in his opening season.
He inked a four-year, $50 million contract extension with the Grizzlies in 2022.
But he'd battled injuries in recent seasons.
He played just six games in the 2023-24 season, and after playing 64 games in 2024-25, Clarke played just two games this season because of calf and knee trouble.
His death comes six weeks after he was arrested in Arkansas on charges that included possession of a controlled substance and fleeing in a vehicle while speeding.
Cover photo: Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP