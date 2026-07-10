NBA commentator fired after girlfriend exposes him for cheating on her with Spurs star's sister!
San Antonio, Texas – This NBA commentator apparently knew the team a little too well! Jacob Tobey spent about two years calling the San Antonio Spurs' games as the team's own live voice. But now, he's lost his job – allegedly because of an affair with a player's sister.
As the Texas basketball franchise confirmed to local KSAT 12, the young commentator is no longer part of the organization.
The split was preceded by a few bizarre posts on the Instagram profile of the Spurs employee.
In his story, Tobey apparently wrote next to a photo with a woman: "This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters. So feel free to continue following me if you really think I'm a good guy because I'm not."
According to Front Office Sports, the Loren Waters mentioned is the sister of San Antonio shooting guard Lindy Waters III.
Supposedly, the commentator's ex gained access to his account and used it to bring the affair with the basketball player's relative into the public eye.
Another story post shows the Spurs employee with Waters in a photo booth, where they're kissing.
"Me and the new girl LorenkWaters," the caption read.
Jacob Tobey accused of having an affair with Lindy Waters III's sister
The posts were quickly deleted, but they had already spread on social media and set the avalanche rolling. An official statement from the team or those involved is still pending.
Tobey arrived in San Antonio for the 2024-25 season, having previously worked, among other places, for 9NEWS in Denver. He then secured the coveted position with the Spurs.
Loren Waters is also a familiar name in the media landscape. The filmmaker, who is of Cherokee descent, has been honored with multiple awards for her documentaries about Indigenous peoples.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@paullycpt & HARRY HOW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP