NBA commentator fired after girlfriend exposes him for cheating on her with Spurs star's sister!

San Antonio, Texas – This NBA commentator apparently knew the team a little too well! Jacob Tobey spent about two years calling the San Antonio Spurs' games as the team's own live voice. But now, he's lost his job – allegedly because of an affair with a player's sister.

Guard Lindy Waters III's (l) sister is at the center of an affair scandal involving a commentator for the San Antonio Spurs. © HARRY HOW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As the Texas basketball franchise confirmed to local KSAT 12, the young commentator is no longer part of the organization.

The split was preceded by a few bizarre posts on the Instagram profile of the Spurs employee.

In his story, Tobey apparently wrote next to a photo with a woman: "This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters. So feel free to continue following me if you really think I'm a good guy because I'm not."

According to Front Office Sports, the Loren Waters mentioned is the sister of San Antonio shooting guard Lindy Waters III.

Supposedly, the commentator's ex gained access to his account and used it to bring the affair with the basketball player's relative into the public eye.

Another story post shows the Spurs employee with Waters in a photo booth, where they're kissing.

"Me and the new girl LorenkWaters," the caption read.