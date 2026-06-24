NBA Draft: Wizards choose teenage talent A.J. Dybantsa with No.1 pick

New York, New York - Towering teenager Anicet "A.J." Dybantsa Jr. was chosen by the Washington Wizards with the number one pick in the NBA Draft on Tuesday.

AJ Dybantsa speaks to the media after he is drafted first overall by the Washington Wizards during Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026. © CALEB BOWLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 6ft 8in 19-year-old forward was scooped by the Wizards after playing just one season of college basketball with the Brigham Young University Cougars.

In 2025-2026, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points from 35 games with 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Dybantsa enters the NBA after a stellar career in youth basketball which also saw him lead the US to the 2025 FIBA Under-19 World Cup, where he was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

"It means a lot," Dybantsa told ESPN moments after his selection.

"Obviously it's just a stepping stone and I have a lot more work to do. But it's a testament to all my hard work and discipline and the sacrifices that I've made," he added.

The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, opted for University of Kansas prospect Darryn Peterson with the second pick.

Like Dybantsa, the 6ft 6in guard also enters the NBA after just a single season of college basketball where he averaged 20.2 points.

A natural scorer, Peterson is seen as the perfect fit to play alongside Utah's Keyonte George as the Jazz attempt to rebuild after a dismal 22-60 season.