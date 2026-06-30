NBA guard Ja Morant is headed to Portland after Grizzlies trade deal

Memphis, Tennessee - Two-time NBA All-Star guard Ja Morant is being traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to Portland in exchange for forwards Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, ESPN reported on Monday.

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during overtime against the Philadelphia 76ers at FedExForum on December 30, 2025. © JUSTIN FORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Morant, selected by Memphis with the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, averaged 22.4 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds a game for the Grizzlies over seven seasons.

But he played only 20 games this past season with calf and ankle injuries and was in just nine games in the 2023-24 campaign due to suspension and a right shoulder injury.

His time in Memphis, however, was mired in controversy.

In March 2023, the NBA conducted an investigation into a video of Morant displaying a gun at a Colorado nightclub, which led to an eight-game suspension.

When another Instagram video in May showed him displaying a gun, he was issued a 25-game suspension for the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Grizzlies traded forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to Utah in February and sent guard Desmond Bane to Orlando last June.

Morant's departure completes the departure of what had been a young core of stars.