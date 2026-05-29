NBA teams approve new rules to prevent tanking for better draft picks

Los Angeles, California - NBA teams on Thursday approved reforms intended to discourage teams from deliberately losing games in order to receive better players in the following season's draft.

NBA teams have approved a new lottery system to prevent teams from "tanking" in order to receive higher picks in the draft. © Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The policy of giving bottom-ranked teams better access to upcoming talent, originally intended to keep the league balanced and competitive, has led to widespread "tanking," especially in recent seasons.

Multiple low-ranked teams have benched their best players, even when fit. Some received fines for "management of their rosters," but NBA commissioner Adam Silver warned that the financial penalties weren't working and has pushed for more potent changes.

Under the new system, the three very worst teams will now be punished by receiving slightly lower odds of receiving a high pick in the NBA Draft lottery than the teams that finish immediately above them.

Previously, they received the highest odds of picking first.

There will also be more teams in the lottery – 16 of the NBA's 30 teams, rather than 14.

The reforms are "designed to eliminate incentives for teams to prioritize their position in the Draft over winning games," and "flattens" lottery odds among the teams, said an NBA statement.

The system, which will take effect from the 2027 draft, is known as the "3-2-1" lottery, referring to the number of lottery balls each team receives.

Seven low-ranked teams will receive three balls each, giving them a roughly eight percent chance each of winning the top draft pick.

But the three lowest-ranked teams will receive just two balls, and therefore a 5.4% chance – a punishment referred to as being "draft relegated."