New York Knicks sweep Cavs to reach first NBA Finals since 1999

Cleveland, Ohio - The New York Knicks advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 with a 130-93 victory at Cleveland on Monday, stretching their team-record playoff win streak to 11 games.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns lifts the 2026 Eastern Conference trophy with his teammates after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and 14 rebounds, O.G. Anunoby added 17 points and reserve Landry Shamet had 16 points with 4-of-4 three-point shooting to lead the Knicks' blowout triumph.

"We're going to enjoy it for a day or two but we've got a larger goal here and we've got to start locking in," Shamet said.

New York swept the Cavaliers 4-0 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final and will play for the crown starting June 3.

New York, who won their only NBA titles in 1970 and 1973, will face either defending champions Oklahoma City or San Antonio, who are tied 2-2 in the Western Conference final.

"We've got four more wins to try and go get and we know it's going to be even harder," Shamet said. "Being in this position with this team, it's pretty special."

The Knicks would have to sweep the finals to equal the NBA record playoff win streak of 15 by Golden State in 2017.

"We knew our team was capable of doing this," Towns said.

"All we had to do is put the work in and continue to believe in each other. That's what we did and that's why we're here."