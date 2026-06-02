Rick Adelman, Hall of Fame NBA coach, has died

Hall of Fame coach Rick Adelman, who led the Portland Trail Blazers to two unsuccessful NBA Finals appearances during a 29-year coaching career, has died, the league announced on Monday. He was 79.

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Rick Adelman is pictured during the NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 20, 2013. © ROBYN BECK / AFP

Adelman, whose son David coaches the Denver Nuggets, amassed 1,042 wins over 23 seasons as an NBA head coach – 10th on the all-time win list – while guiding Portland to the NBA Finals in 1990, where they lost to Detroit, and in 1992, when they were beaten by the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls.

He also made coaching stops at Golden State, Sacramento, Houston, and Minnesota before ending his career after the 2013-14 campaign.

Adelman spent six seasons from 1983-1989 as an assistant coach with Portland before taking over when Mike Schuler was fired as coach in 1989.

Adelman went 14-21 as an interim fill-in and got the Trail Blazers into the playoffs. Despite a first-round loss, he was handed the full-time coaching job.

Two finals trips and a 1991 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals brought success to Portland, but first round playoff exits in 1993 and 1994 led to his firing.

After a year off, Adelman returned with Golden State but could not manage a winning season in two seasons and was fired, then sat out another season before being hired by Sacramento.