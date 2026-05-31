Wembanyama eyes "childhood dream" after Spurs stun Thunder to reach NBA Finals

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Victor Wembanyama is within sight of realizing a lifelong dream after helping the San Antonio Spurs battle past the Oklahoma City Thunder to set up an NBA Finals showdown with the New York Knicks on Saturday.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in game seven of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center on May 30, 2026. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wembanyama's 22-point haul was the cornerstone of a superb display as San Antonio stunned the reigning NBA champions 111-103 on the road to clinch a 4-3 Western Conference Finals series triumph.

The win marked another dazzling milestone on Wembanyama's rise as the new face of the NBA, just three years after he was chosen by San Antonio with the No.1 pick in the 2023 draft.

The 7ft 4in Frenchman was hailed as a once-in-a-generation talent when he landed in the NBA, with LeBron James famously saluting the towering youngster as more like an "alien" rather than a "unicorn."

As the dust settled on Saturday's momentous win, Wembanyama wasted no time in turning his attention to the looming challenge posed by the Knicks, with game one of the best-of-seven series set for San Antonio on Wednesday.

"Winning the Larry O'Brien (NBA championship trophy) is a childhood dream, and having a real shot at it, having a tangible chance at winning it – it's a lifetime chance," Wembanyama told a post-game press conference.

"You never know when it's gonna happen again. But the day we win it, speaking for myself, it's going to be an amazing day – the realization of a dream," the 22-year-old said.

"It's hard to put into words. It's almost like the meaning of my life."