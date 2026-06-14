Aldon Smith, former NFL defensive lineman, dies at 36

San Francisco, California - Former NFL defensive lineman Aldon Smith died Saturday at the age of 36, the San Francisco 49ers said without disclosing the cause of death.

Aldon Smith warms up with the Oakland Raiders before playing the Cincinnati Bengals in their NFL season opener on September 13, 2015. © EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Smith played six seasons in the NFL for the 49ers, the Oakland Raiders, and the Dallas Cowboys.

The 49ers, who selected him with the seventh overall selection in the 2011 NFL draft, confirmed Smith's death in a statement.

"We are devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Aldon Smith," the 49ers said. "Aldon's undeniable talent and sheer dominance on the field were on display from the moment he joined our organization, having recorded one of the best rookie seasons the National Football League has seen."

Smith recorded 14 sacks and 27 quarterback hits in his rookie campaign and was second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

In 2012 he had 19.5 sacks – still a 49ers franchise record – and 29 quarterback hits in the best season of his career.

But off-field issues slowed his rise, including multiple arrests on suspicion of driving under the influence and an arrest in 2013 on felony charges of possessing illegal assault weapons.