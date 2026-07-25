Influential NFL coach to miss pre-season training after severe car crash

San Francisco, California - San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was injured in a car crash and will not lead pre-season training while he recovers, the NFL team said Saturday.

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will miss pre-season training while recovering from a car crash that occurred July 14. © Photo by NORM HALL/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Shanahan suffered a severe concussion and broke his nose, three ribs and a hand, requiring 40 stitches in his face, ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources.

The 49ers described the injuries only as "non-life-threatening."

"Coach Shanahan will participate in team activities on a limited basis at the start of training camp while he recovers," said the 49ers statement.

His assistant, Chris Forster, and staff "will handle head coach responsibilities during this period," the team added.

The car accident reportedly took place on July 14 near Shanahan's northern California home, involving the coach's vehicle and an SUV.

Palo Alto police lieutenant Nicholas Martinez told ESPN that the other driver was not injured, that no drugs or alcohol were involved, and no one was cited for the collision.

Just 46, Shanahan is one of the NFL's most revered and influential coaches.

Beginning his coaching career primarily as an offensive coordinator, he has led the 49ers to two Super Bowl appearances in his nine-year tenure as head coach — losing in 2020 and 2024 to the Kansas City Chiefs.