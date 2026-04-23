Patriots coach Mike Vrabel drops big announcement as scandal rocks NFL

New York, New York - New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is taking an indefinite break to seek counseling following controversy over his links to a female journalist, media reported on Thursday.

NFL coach Mike Vrabel is stepping away from his role with the New England Patriots amid an alleged cheating scandal. © Kevin C. Cox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Vrabel, who is married, has denied any impropriety after the publication of photos showing him embracing and holding hands with The Athletic NFL reporter Dianna Russini while poolside at an adults-only resort in Arizona last month.

Russini, who is also married, also denied wrongdoing. She subsequently resigned from her job as The Athletic launched an investigation into the incident.

Addressing the controversy on Tuesday, Vrabel said he had had "difficult conversations" with his family, the Patriots, coaches, and players over the scandal, which he described as "positive and productive."

In a statement to ESPN quoted across US media on Thursday, however, Vrabel said he had decided he now planned to step away from his job to begin counseling starting this weekend.

The decision means Vrabel will not be part of the Patriots team managing the third round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.