NFL announces the surprising location of the 2030 Super Bowl!

Miami, Florida - NFL owners unanimously approved Nashville as the host of the February 2030 Super Bowl at their spring meetings Tuesday in Florida.

NFL owners unanimously approved Nashville as the host of the February 2030 Super Bowl at their spring meetings (stock image.) © Unsplash/Dave Adamson

The major football championship will be held at the Tennessee Titans' new $2 billion Nissan Stadium, which is set to open to the public in 2027.

This pick is to be another landmark moment for the city, as it will mark the first time the Super Bowl has been held in the state of Tennessee.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the tremendous response to the 2019 draft held in Nashville made it an obvious choice for the Super Bowl.

"The 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville was one of the greatest fan events in our history," Goodell said after the announcement.

"Super Bowl LXIV at the new stadium is the next step in this remarkable football journey. The vision of (Titans owner) Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans helped make this moment possible."