NFL star Nolan Smith arrested after driving at 135 mph on highway

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - NFL star Nolan Smith has been arrested after speeding at 135 mph in an area with a speed limit of 75 mph.

Philadelphia Eagles star Nolan Smith has been arrested in Georgia. © Emilee Chinn / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The office of the responsible sheriff in Twiggs County, Georgia, confirmed the arrest to ESPN on Wednesday.

The Georgia Gazette was the first to report on the case.

The 25-year-old athlete was caught by law enforcement officers on May 15.

He was caught on the interstate highway at around 10:41 PM local time and arrested, but Smith was allowed to leave his cell on bail shortly after his arrest.

However, the Philadelphia Eagles linebacker will have to appear in court, for which a date has already been set, according to the sheriff's office, but no further details were given.

His team is set to start its first inter-team activities for the coming season next Tuesday. Smith won the Super Bowl in 2025 with the Philadelphia Eagles in only his third year as a professional player.