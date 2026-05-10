Bobby Cox, Atlanta Braves' legendary manager, has died

Atlanta, Georgia - Former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox, a four-time National League Manager of the Year who guided the team to a baseball World Series victory in 1995, has died, the team announced on Saturday. He was 84.

Bobby Cox, former manager of the Atlanta Braves, walks onto the field to give the command to "play ball" prior to their game against the Chicago Cubs on April 1, 2019. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a statement, the Braves saluted Cox as their "treasure skipper," describing him as "the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform."

"We are overcome with emotion on the passing of Bobby Cox," the Braves said.

"He led our team to 14 straight division titles, five National League pennants, and the unforgettable World Series title in 1995."

"His Braves managerial legacy will never be matched."

After two seasons with the New York Yankees as a player, Cox won a World Series as part of the Bronx Bombers' coaching staff in 1977 before his first unsuccessful stint with the Braves as manager between 1978 and 1981.

He returned to the team as skipper in 1990, where he remained until 2010, his final game in charge a playoff defeat to the San Francisco Giants in the National League Division Series.

"Bobby was a favorite among all in the baseball community, especially those who played for him," the Braves said on Saturday.´