LA Dodgers visit with Trump despite outcry from anti-ICE fans: "Trump is targeting Hispanics and Latinos!"

Washington DC - The Los Angeles Dodgers visited the White House on Thursday to celebrate back-to-back World Series wins despite many fans' anger over President Donald Trump 's immigration raids in their home city.

President Donald Trump holds a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey with his name and the number 47 as Dodgers owner Mark Walter (L) applauds during a ceremony to honor the 2025 World Series champions in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, on Thursday. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Stars Mookie Betts and Enrique Hernandez notably skipped the ceremony in the Rose Garden, nearly nine months on from their stunning 2025 game-seven victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.

But the vast majority of the roster, including Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani, watched on as Dodgers owner-chairman Mark Walter presented Trump with a personalized World Series ring and No. 47 jersey.

It was a second consecutive visit for the Dodgers, who defeated the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series and were honored by Trump the following April.

"I'm thrilled to say welcome back to the White House, and maybe I'll see you again next year," said Trump.

While visits are traditional for reigning MLB champions, the latest has sparked debate and anger, especially among the Dodgers' vast, long-standing, and loyal Latino fan base.

Months after the team's previous White House visit, Trump launched an immigration crackdown in Los Angeles.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) targeted undocumented migrants across the sprawling, heavily Latino city.

The raids in garment factories, car washes, and other workplaces sparked protests in which scores were injured during clashes with law enforcement.

The Dodgers were widely criticized by fans for failing to speak out at the time.

Thursday's White House visit reopened those wounds, especially after the 2025 NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder declined to be feted by Trump.