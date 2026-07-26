Shohei Ohtani delays throwing session over knee "regression"

Los Angeles, California - Japanese MLB batting and pitching star Shohei Ohtani postponed a planned bullpen throwing session on Saturday over what Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called "regression" in his left knee injury.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on before the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 25, 2026. © DUSTIN SATLOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Roberts said the 32-year-old right-handed pitcher felt uncomfortable after tossing a 30-pitch bullpen session in Philadelphia on Wednesday, but he has kept him in the Dodgers' batting lineup because hitting and running have not adversely impacted Ohtani's knee.

Ohtani was in the lineup for the Dodgers as a designated hitter for Saturday's game at the New York Mets.

"We are not going to move forward (with throwing off a mound) until he feels 100% confident and we feel 10% confident that we should do it," Roberts said.

"He just doesn't feel 100%. I think the last 'pen that he had, there was a little bit of regression. We want to make sure that doesn't happen again."

Roberts said he was not concerned about the time off Ohtani had during the All-Star Game break last week, saying the knee has improved compared to before the break.

"You feel you can take the break. You come back and throw your 'pen and you can still build up," said Roberts. "The thought was he would throw one (Wednesday) and throw another one today. But it wasn't to be."

Ohtani, a four-time Most Valuable Player who has led the Dodgers to the past two World Series titles, is 8-2 on the mound with a 1.79 earned-run average over 85 2/3 innings, while at the plate he has averaged .286 with 22 home runs and 61 runs batted in.