Noah Lyles wins 100m title in world-leading time at US athletics championships

New York, New York - Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles powered to his third US 100m title in a world-leading 9.79sec on Friday at the US athletics championships.

Noah Lyles wins the Men's 100m final during the 2026 USATF Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Icahn Stadium on July 24, 2026. © AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Lyles, trailing at the start, surged over the final 30 meters for a convincing victory over veteran Ronnie Baker, who edged Kenny Bednarek for second.

Both were credited with a time of 9.88, with Bednarek taking third. Former world champion Christian Coleman came in fourth in 9.93.

"In my head, the distance was already made up," Lyles told NBC of the early gap he erased. "Coach said 'put my hand in their pocket, don't let 'em get away.'"

"I saw where Christian was and I said: 'Oh yeah, my hand is all the way in there,' and I just pulled him back and I did what I do," added Lyles.

He matched the personal best he set in winning Olympic gold in Paris in 2024 and improved on the previous world leading time this year of 9.82 set by Oblique Seville at the Jamaican championships in June.

Sha'Carri Richardson, the 2023 world champion and 2024 Olympic silver medalist, clocked 10.77sec (wind 0.9m/sec) to win her third national 100m title.

The 26-year-old Texan, whose difficult 2025 campaign saw her finish off the podium in her 100m world championship defense, pulled away relentlessly from training partner Kayla White, who finished second in 10.90.

Tamari Davis was third in 11.00.

"It just feels phenomenal to be back in a better place, just healthy mentally, physically and emotionally," Richardson said. "Everything me and coach have been working on, it's starting to show consistently."