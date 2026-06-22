Olympic chiefs approve venue changes for 2030 Winter Games

Lausanne, Switzerland - Olympic bosses on Monday approved changes to the venue masterplan for the 2030 Winter Games scheduled to be held in the French Alps.

This photograph shows the Olympic rings prior to an IOC executive commission meeting ahead of IOC session, at the Olympic House in Lausanne, on Monday. © FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

Finalized on Friday by the local organizing committee, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) gave the changes the green light in a meeting in Lausanne.

"A series of updates to the venue masterplan for the Alps 2030 Olympic Winter Games has been approved," the IOC said in a statement.

"Final approval of the venue masterplan will be given at a later date when further details are confirmed."

Key decisions include the relocation of ice sports (except speed skating) to Lyon (from Nice), and the confirmation of Courchevel and Val d'Isere for Alpine skiing, meaning Meribel misses out.

"Ice sports and disciplines – including curling, figure skating, ice hockey and short track – will be relocated to a new cluster in Lyon," the IOC said.

"This evolution supports a more compact overall Games footprint and enables significant cost efficiencies, while maintaining a high-quality competition and athlete experience."