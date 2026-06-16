Argentina fans come for Kansas City's BBQ crown amid 2026 World Cup festivities!

Kansas City, Missouri - Argentina begin their World Cup defense in Kansas City, the self-styled global barbecue capital, but their fans insist the South American nation is already the king of the grill.

Kansas City has been flooded with Argentine soccer fans as the national team begins their World Cup defense in the midwestern city. © Charlotte Wilson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Supporters decked out in blue and white have arrived in droves ahead of Tuesday's game against Algeria, bringing their asado culture to the streets of the midwestern city.

Their claim to barbecue supremacy is a brave one in a town that is proud of its own culinary reputation and even boasts a museum dedicated to the art.

As meat sizzled at Argentine restaurant Los Hornos, fans dressed in Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona shirts danced to a relentless drumbeat.

Marco Narvaez, a US-based Argentine who owns a renovation company, has lived in Alabama since 1996, but he is still convinced his native barbecued food is the best.

"Look, I've tried American barbecue and honestly, personally, I don't like it," the 56-year-old told AFP at the noisy gathering.

"I prefer to make asado with a little chimichurri, you know? But Argentine asado is priceless. Plus, it's known all over the world. Of course, it's priceless and has no rival."

Tony Rivilli, a short-term rental property manager from Cordoba, is open-minded but ultimately agrees that Argentina is the winner.

"It's impossible for me to tell you that Argentine asado isn't better," said the 25-year-old. "I've tried both. There's an American cut called brisket, which is delicious.

"My issue, or the difference I see, is that they like to marinate or add sauces, whereas with Argentine style it's just salt and pepper.

"Both are good, they're just different. For me an asado is one thing and a barbecue is another. That doesn't mean you can't enjoy both."