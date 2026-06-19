Australia seek "respect" as they face USMNT amid World Cup "layup" controversy
Los Angeles, California - Socceroos coach Tony Popovic said victory over the US in the World Cup on Friday would earn his side "respect," in the wake of disparaging comments by American pundits about the Australian side that have triggered a long-brewing row.
Rage has simmered Down Under ever since a US analyst called Australia a "layup" after the World Cup draw in December, which placed the Socceroos in the same Group D as the co-hosts.
The term – a basketball expression for a very easy opportunity – first used by CBS pundit Mike Grella has been echoed by several American commentators since, and has become a rallying cry for the Australians.
"We know that we want to earn our respect," said Popovic, at a press conference in Seattle on Thursday. "We know that by our performances we can put Australian football [soccer] on the world map, and that's what we aim to do."
Australia – better known for its global prowess at a vast range of other sports, from cricket and rugby to swimming – have already surprised many naysayers with their 2-0 victory last week over Turkey, which was arguably this World Cup's first big upset.
"We started off well against Turkey, winning. Now we want to back it up. And we'll continue striving to do that, to improve our football and improve our standing in how people perceive Australian football," said Popovic.
That opening win means Australia – a team built on defensive solidity and rapid counter-attacks from the likes of goalscorer Nestory Irankunda – would progress to the knockouts with victory.
USMNT coach compliments Australian soccer team
But the Americans have the same opportunity.
The US demolished Paraguay 4-1 in their own opener, which has stoked up considerable hype among a public desperate to see their team make a deep run into the tournament for the first time since 2002, when they reached the quarter-finals.
Unlike certain US pundits, Pochettino and his players have been complimentary about Friday's opponents.
At his press conference Thursday, Pochettino noted how, at the 2022 World Cup, Australia had pushed his native Argentina hard in a 2-1 loss in the round of 16, before the Argentinians went on to win the tournament.
"Australia is going to be a really tough opponent," he said. "Good players, good organization, great coach."
The US may be without their talisman forward Christian Pulisic, who aggravated a training injury during the first half against Paraguay, and was substituted at half time.
Pochettino said the situation with Pulisic – who has been training separately from the rest of the team – was still "evolving," and a decision would be taken with medical staff on Friday.
"We'll see. If he is not available for tomorrow, he will be available for the next game. But I think he's doing a massive effort, trying to be ready," he said.
Popovic said the Australians would be well prepared if Pulisic does feature, telling reporters: "I'm sure he'll play if he's fit. There's no doubt he's one of their best players, an outstanding footballer."
Cover photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters