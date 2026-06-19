Australia seek "respect" as they face USMNT amid World Cup "layup" controversy

Los Angeles, California - Socceroos coach Tony Popovic said victory over the US in the World Cup on Friday would earn his side "respect," in the wake of disparaging comments by American pundits about the Australian side that have triggered a long-brewing row.

Australia players celebrate after the World Cup Group D victory over Turkey on June 13, 2026. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Rage has simmered Down Under ever since a US analyst called Australia a "layup" after the World Cup draw in December, which placed the Socceroos in the same Group D as the co-hosts.

The term – a basketball expression for a very easy opportunity – first used by CBS pundit Mike Grella has been echoed by several American commentators since, and has become a rallying cry for the Australians.

"We know that we want to earn our respect," said Popovic, at a press conference in Seattle on Thursday. "We know that by our performances we can put Australian football [soccer] on the world map, and that's what we aim to do."

Australia – better known for its global prowess at a vast range of other sports, from cricket and rugby to swimming – have already surprised many naysayers with their 2-0 victory last week over Turkey, which was arguably this World Cup's first big upset.

"We started off well against Turkey, winning. Now we want to back it up. And we'll continue striving to do that, to improve our football and improve our standing in how people perceive Australian football," said Popovic.

That opening win means Australia – a team built on defensive solidity and rapid counter-attacks from the likes of goalscorer Nestory Irankunda – would progress to the knockouts with victory.