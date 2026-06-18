Birthright citizenship helps spark USMNT World Cup run

Los Angeles, California - President Donald Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship has gone all the way to the US Supreme Court, but the issue's impact is already being felt on a giant stage: the World Cup .

Folarin Balogun scores the USMNT's third goal in the World Cup Group D match against Paraguay on June 12, 2026. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Historically, anyone born on US soil automatically has the right to citizenship. Trump wants to end that as part of wider restrictions on immigration.

As Supreme Court justices prepare their ruling, Americans got a vivid illustration of the policy at work in the form of star USMNT striker Folarin Balogun, who scored twice in the 4-1 rout over Paraguay.

Balogun may have shone in the US jersey, but if not for an accident of fate, he wouldn't even be American.

"(My mother) came to the US to visit her sister, and she had her return ticket but then they said that she was too pregnant. So I was born in New York," Balogun said in an Instagram video posted by the US team this week.

Even though Balogun grew up in London from the age of one month, he qualified for birthright citizenship.

Balogun ultimately chose to play for the US over England or his family's native Nigeria.

"The way I was eligible to represent America...I'm not going to be the person to stand in the way of this story," he said in his distinct London accent.

The three co-hosts of the World Cup – US, Mexico, and Canada – are among the few countries in the world, mostly in the Americas, that grant automatic citizenship to those born there.

Trump wants to restrict citizenship for babies born in the US to those with at least one parent who is an American citizen or lawful permanent resident – none of which applied to Balogun.