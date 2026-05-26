FIFA reveals where each World Cup team will have its base training site

Zürich, Switzerland - Defending champions Argentina and England will have their World Cup teams based near Kansas City under a list of training sites announced by FIFA on Monday.

FIFA World Cup signage is pictured at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on May 24, 2026. © LUKE HALES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The record 48 teams competing in the global soccer showdown that begins next month will have 39 teams based in the US, seven more based in Mexico, and two based in Canada.

"Team Base Camps are an integral part of the fabric of any FIFA World Cup," said Heimo Schirgi, 2026 FIFA World Cup chief operating officer.

"They are where teams put down roots, train and recuperate, and experience the day-to-day rhythms of the tournament."

Iran were confirmed with a team base in Tijuana, Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday said the country would allow Iran to be based there to avoid US visa restrictions.

Colombia, South Korea, Mexico, South Africa, Tunisia, and Uruguay will also be based in Mexico, with Canada and Panama based in Canada and the rest settled in US venues.