FIFA to review ticket strategy for 2030 World Cup amid criticism over "extortionate" prices

Vancouver, Canada - FIFA said Thursday it will review its ticketing strategy for the 2030 World Cup following anger over skyrocketing prices for the 2026 finals in Canada, Mexico, and the US.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada, on April 30, 2026. © DON MACKINNON / AFP

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, secretary-general Mattias Grafstrom said high ticket prices for this year's tournament reflected "the reality of the market in North America."

"I will always have understanding for fans and their opinions, but I think there are quite a wide array of ticket prices – some are cheap, some are more expensive," he said.

"But of course, you know, we listen, we take into the account the comments, and of course, as for every World Cup, we will review and see how we do it for the next one," Grafstrom added.

FIFA has faced searing criticism over soaring ticket prices for this year's World Cup, with fan organization Football Supporters Europe (FSE) branding the pricing structure "extortionate" and a "monumental betrayal" of fans.

FSE last month filed a lawsuit with the European Commission targeting FIFA over "excessive ticket prices" for the tournament.