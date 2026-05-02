"Gritty" Philadelphia pitches itself as low-cost World Cup choice amid US sticker shock

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Philadelphia is presenting itself as the US World Cup host city offering fans the best value for money, with affordable transportation, accommodation, and food, while other venues are pilloried for gouging supporters.

Philadelphia might offer World Cup fans the best bang for their buck in the US. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Fan groups have panned plans to charge $150 per person for a short round-trip to the New Jersey stadium near New York that will host the soccer tournament's final match on July 19.

By contrast, fans travelling to the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will be charged just $2.90 to reach the venue on the subway.

"We want to make sure that it is accessible and affordable for fans," Philadelphia Chief Deputy Mayor Vanessa Garrett Harley told AFP at a media event Tuesday.

"If we price the transportation at some exorbitant rate, then you have already shut out a whole class of folks."

The US has 11 venues holding matches at the World Cup, which it is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico. The tournament kicks off in Mexico City on June 11.

Fears of sky-high costs have led organizers FIFA to announce an extra $100 million to help the 48 participating teams cover the expense of being in North America after federations raised the alarm over potential financial losses.

Astronomical ticket prices, far exceeding those charged in Qatar in 2022, have also drawn the ire of fans already facing elevated costs, particularly in megacities New York and Los Angeles.

For the many supporters expected to travel without match tickets, the "City of Brotherly Love" says it will offer a free fan festival for the World Cup's 39-day duration.

A daily crowd of 15,000 will have space to watch matches and sample local food and entertainment at Philadelphia's Lemon Hill.

The city of 1.6 million has long grappled with high crime rates, but authorities say murders have sharply declined in recent years.

There is also a rush to be ready on time, with roadworks in several areas of the city and scaffolding still packing the grand 30th Street rail hub as it prepares for an influx of visitors.

But with negative headlines about soaring hotel prices elsewhere in the country, Philadelphia is looking to capitalize.