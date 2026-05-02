"Gritty" Philadelphia pitches itself as low-cost World Cup choice amid US sticker shock
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Philadelphia is presenting itself as the US World Cup host city offering fans the best value for money, with affordable transportation, accommodation, and food, while other venues are pilloried for gouging supporters.
Fan groups have panned plans to charge $150 per person for a short round-trip to the New Jersey stadium near New York that will host the soccer tournament's final match on July 19.
By contrast, fans travelling to the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will be charged just $2.90 to reach the venue on the subway.
"We want to make sure that it is accessible and affordable for fans," Philadelphia Chief Deputy Mayor Vanessa Garrett Harley told AFP at a media event Tuesday.
"If we price the transportation at some exorbitant rate, then you have already shut out a whole class of folks."
The US has 11 venues holding matches at the World Cup, which it is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico. The tournament kicks off in Mexico City on June 11.
Fears of sky-high costs have led organizers FIFA to announce an extra $100 million to help the 48 participating teams cover the expense of being in North America after federations raised the alarm over potential financial losses.
Astronomical ticket prices, far exceeding those charged in Qatar in 2022, have also drawn the ire of fans already facing elevated costs, particularly in megacities New York and Los Angeles.
For the many supporters expected to travel without match tickets, the "City of Brotherly Love" says it will offer a free fan festival for the World Cup's 39-day duration.
A daily crowd of 15,000 will have space to watch matches and sample local food and entertainment at Philadelphia's Lemon Hill.
The city of 1.6 million has long grappled with high crime rates, but authorities say murders have sharply declined in recent years.
There is also a rush to be ready on time, with roadworks in several areas of the city and scaffolding still packing the grand 30th Street rail hub as it prepares for an influx of visitors.
But with negative headlines about soaring hotel prices elsewhere in the country, Philadelphia is looking to capitalize.
"There's just no other comparison"
An investigation by The Athletic found that hotel room prices in Houston jumped 457% for the Texas city's first World Cup fixture, compared to 198% in Philadelphia. Rooms in Kansas City surged by 364%.
"You can still get a [mid-range] hotel in Philadelphia over July 4 for about $400 a night" – $200 for a basic room – said Anne Ryan, deputy secretary at the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.
She touted the low transport costs for spectators, the free fan festival, and "that you're not going to be price gouged when it comes to hotels" as making Philadelphia the best value US venue.
"There's just no other comparison," she told AFP.
Organizers say the tournament is expected to attract some 500,000 visitors to the Philadelphia region, split evenly between US visitors and those from abroad.
The soccer showcase will bring a $700 million boost to the area, according to Econsult.
"Philadelphia is a hardworking, gritty city, a blue-collar city, and we take a lot of pride in that," said Meg Kane, the Philadelphia Soccer 2026 host city executive.
"While we have the arts and culture... we also have all of the restaurants and the food and beverage experiences that can meet any price point," she added.
"It allows for so many different people, socio-economically, to be able to have a World Cup experience here."
While Philadelphia will host six games at its reconfigured NFL venue, concluding a Round of 16 match on July 4, Kane said the city was a viable fan base through the end of the tournament.
The journey from Philly to the New Jersey stadium hosting the final "is oftentimes a much... easier route to travel" than from even Manhattan, she said.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP