Infantino defends FIFA investor plan as "golden opportunity" amid fierce criticism

Switzerland - FIFA president Gianni Infantino defended plans to bring outside investors into the governing body's commercial operations in a video message released on Wednesday evening.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has defended a controversial proposal to bring outside investors into the governing body's commercial operations. © REUTERS

Infantino called the multibillion-dollar project a "golden opportunity to turbocharge the development of the game globally."

The message came after fierce criticism, particularly from Europe, over the proposed deal and the short deadline given to FIFA's member associations to consider it.

Critics have accused FIFA of trying to secure support through lucrative payments and described the plan as bribery, blackmail, and a sell-off of the sport.

Infantino rejected the accusations, saying the proposal was "part of a democratic process" and would require approval from a majority of FIFA's 211 member associations as well as the FIFA Council.

However, the proposal is expected to attract support from smaller member associations outside Europe, many of which hope it will lead to a significant increase in revenue.

"Too little of football's growing commercial value reaches the parts of the game that need it most," he said, arguing that additional expertise was needed to unlock that value.

He also sought to reassure supporters, saying: "The sport they watch and love will not change."