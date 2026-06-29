Iran team to fly home after exit from "disaster" World Cup marked by severe US restrictions

Tijuana, Mexico - Iran will fly home on Monday following their agonizing elimination from the World Cup at the end of the group stage, team officials said.

Iran's Mehdi Taremi applauds fans after their World Cup match against Egypt on June 26, 2026. © REUTERS

The Iranian squad will take off from the Mexican city of Tijuana – where they have been based during the competition – at 6:00 PM local time, their press officer said.

Iran finished third in Group G with three points after drawing matches against New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt.

That was not enough for them to progress to the last 32 as one of the eight best third-placed sides, as they missed out by a difference of two goals.

Iran's tournament was overshadowed from the start by the ongoing war between the country and the US and Israel.

They moved their World Cup base camp from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana after a dozen of their staff members had their US visas denied.

Iran still played all their matches in the US but were subjected to rigorous travel restrictions placed on them by American authorities.

That included not being allowed to arrive in the US two days before their matches.

They were allowed to do that before their final game against Egypt, but still had to return to Mexico straight after.