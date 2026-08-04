Major League Soccer names LAFC co-owner Larry Berg as next commissioner

New York, New York - Major League Soccer named Los Angeles FC co-managing owner Larry Berg as the league's next commissioner on Monday, saying he will take the helm from Don Garber on January 1, 2027.

Los Angeles FC co-managing owner Larry Berg has been selected as the next Major League Soccer commissioner. © MLS/Handout via REUTERS

Berg will become the third commissioner in the history of the league. Garber, who took over the job from Doug Logan in 1999, will shift to the role of chairman in 2027 to ensure a seamless leadership transition, MLS said in a statement.

"I'm honored to lead Major League Soccer into its next era," Berg said in a statement issued by the league after owners voted on Monday in New York to give him the job.

The league has achieved tremendous success "but I believe our greatest opportunities are still ahead," he added.

"We have an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen the quality of our competition, develop more world-class players, deepen our connection with supporters, and continue elevating Major League Soccer's place in the global game."

Under MLS rules, Berg will give up his ownership interest in LAFC to take on the role.

MLS said he would divest his ownership interest "through the league's established transition process to ensure he leads the league and its 30 clubs with full impartiality."