Messi allowed to skip MLS All-Star Game after grueling World Cup

Charlotte, North Carolina - Lionel Messi will not be required to play in next week's Major League Soccer All-Star Game after representing Argentina in the recent World Cup final, the league said Saturday.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi has been allowed to miss the MLS All-Star Game after reaching the final of the 2026 World Cup with Argentina. © RICH STORRY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Inter Miami superstar Messi had been sanctioned last year for skipping the annual showcase, which pits top players from across MLS against rivals from the Mexican Liga-MX.

Participation is usually mandatory, with exceptions for injury.

But this year, the World Cup took place in the middle of the MLS season, which paused for a seven-week break, and the league confirmed exceptions had been pre-arranged for players reaching the international tournament's final stages.

"Prior to the start of the 2026 season, Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association agreed that upon a player's exit from the World Cup competition, clubs would have individual conversations with each player to determine the appropriate rest and return to training and competition timeline," said the statement.

"Consistent with that agreement, Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi will be excused from participating in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game."