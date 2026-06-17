Messi salutes "beautiful moment" after tying World Cup goals record

Kansas City, Missouri - Lionel Messi saluted a "beautiful moment" after becoming the World Cup 's joint all-time leading goalscorer in his record-breaking sixth finals appearance on Tuesday.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal against Algeria during their World Cup Group J match on June 16, 2026. © REUTERS

The 38-year-old Argentina captain etched another memorable chapter in his glittering career with a brilliant hat-trick in the South Americans' 3-0 win over Algeria at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

Messi's hat-trick – his first ever in the World Cup – vaulted him alongside Germany's Miroslav Klose as the top scorer in the tournament's history with 16 goals.

"To enjoy this with my family, with my teammates, the ones who are always there, is a really beautiful moment," Inter Miami star Messi said afterwards. "I'm happy."

Messi's razor-sharp eye for goal augurs well for Argentina's hopes of becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup titles.

"The squad, it's a very united, very strong group," Messi said afterwards. "I feel good; we were lucky enough to win a tough match. It's important to start off with a win in the first game."