NJ Transit cuts World Cup ticket prices again as backlash continues

New York, New York - Officials have once again lowered the ticket price for trains and buses from New York to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for World Cup matches, after an outcry over sky-high fare hikes for the tournament.

Tickets for the NJ Transit trip to MetLife Stadium during the World Cup will now cost $98. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said late Tuesday that a roundtrip train ticket will now cost $98 – down from an initially announced $150, but still well above the typical $12.90 fare.

The stadium, home to the NFL's New York Giants and Jets, is located about 10 miles west of Manhattan.

Sherrill wrote on X that corporate sponsors had helped subsidize the cost, and that no New Jersey taxpayer cash would be used.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a 75% cut in roundtrip bus prices to MetLife – from $80 to $20. She added that 20% of tickets will be reserved for New Yorkers.

"Hosting the World Cup is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for New Yorkers, and we are making this world class event as affordable and accessible as possible," Hochul said in a statement.

Officials will enlist classic American yellow school buses to help transport fans – boosting the number of bus seats for fans from 10,000 to 18,000 on five gamedays, including the World Cup final.