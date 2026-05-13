NJ Transit cuts World Cup ticket prices again as backlash continues
New York, New York - Officials have once again lowered the ticket price for trains and buses from New York to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for World Cup matches, after an outcry over sky-high fare hikes for the tournament.
New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said late Tuesday that a roundtrip train ticket will now cost $98 – down from an initially announced $150, but still well above the typical $12.90 fare.
The stadium, home to the NFL's New York Giants and Jets, is located about 10 miles west of Manhattan.
Sherrill wrote on X that corporate sponsors had helped subsidize the cost, and that no New Jersey taxpayer cash would be used.
Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a 75% cut in roundtrip bus prices to MetLife – from $80 to $20. She added that 20% of tickets will be reserved for New Yorkers.
"Hosting the World Cup is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for New Yorkers, and we are making this world class event as affordable and accessible as possible," Hochul said in a statement.
Officials will enlist classic American yellow school buses to help transport fans – boosting the number of bus seats for fans from 10,000 to 18,000 on five gamedays, including the World Cup final.
Public transit in the spotlight as World Cup comes to the US
For three other matches at MetLife Stadium, there will be 12,000 bus seats available as they occur on school days.
Public transit will be crucial during the World Cup, as parking spaces at MetLife have been almost entirely cut due to security and space requirements.
The US is co-hosting the World Cup with Canada and Mexico. The tournament kicks off on June 11.
Cover photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP