Rights groups warn World Cup visitors over Trump's "draconian" immigration policies

New York, New York - More than 120 rights groups including the American Civil Liberties Union issued a travel advisory on Thursday, warning that visitors to the 2026 World Cup could face "serious rights violations" due to the US government's immigration policies.

More than 120 rights groups have issued a travel advisory to World Cup fans, warning of possible "rights violations" because of the US government's immigration policies. © Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The coalition said fans, players, journalists, and other travelers to World Cup games in the US risked being affected by what it described as the Trump administration's "draconian immigration and anti-human rights agenda."

The grouping called on soccer's world governing body FIFA – whose president, Gianni Infantino has close ties to Donald Trump – to lobby the US government to ensure the safety of all travelers to the tournament.

"FIFA has been paying lip service to human rights while cozying up with the Trump administration, putting millions of people at risk of being harmed and their basic rights violated," said Jamil Dakwar, ACLU human rights program director.

"It's past time that FIFA use its leverage to push for meaningful policy changes and binding assurances that will make people feel safe to travel and enjoy the games."

The coalition advisory warned that foreigners visiting the US for the World Cup face specific risks, including "arbitrary denial of entry and risk of arrest, detention or deportation; invasive social media screening and searches of electronic devices; violent and unconstitutional immigration enforcement and racial profiling."

The advisory also said visitors potentially faced "suppression of speech and protest and increased surveillance; cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment – and even death" while detained by Immigration & Customs Enforcement.