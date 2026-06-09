Somali referee axed from World Cup after being denied entry to US

Miami, Florida - Award-winning Somali referee Omar Artan has been dropped from officiating at the World Cup after being barred from entering the US, world soccer 's governing body FIFA said on Monday.

Omar Artan looks on during the Africa Cup Of Nations match between Gabon and Ivory Coast at Marrakesh Stadium in Morocco on December 31, 2025. © IMAGO / DeFodi Images

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed in a statement that Artan, who was refused entry to the US after arriving at Miami International Airport on Saturday, would play no part in the World Cup.

Artan would have been the first Somali to referee at a World Cup.

"FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States," the spokesperson told AFP.

FIFA emphasized that it was powerless to influence the decision, which it said was the sole preserve of tournament co-hosts the US.

"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present," the spokesperson said.

"In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country."