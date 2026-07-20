Spanish captain reacts to stunning World Cup victory, captain Rodri wins player of the tournament
East Rutherford, New Jersey - An emotional Spain coach Luis de la Fuente expressed pride in his players after their 1–0 World Cup victory, and team captain Rodri took home player of the tournament.
"I feel especially proud of this generation of footballers who have grown with this idea... giving us an example of a group, of a family," de la Fuente said.
"They are players with exceptional talent. For me, it has been an honor to have accompanied them on this journey."
De la Fuente, who also coached them to a victory in the 2024 Euros, added: "I'm very emotional, looking back. We have won everything, and that is wonderful."
"They are a generation of footballers who are a source of pride for Spain. Together, we are stronger."
The 65-year-old coach said he believed Spain should have won the game earlier than the 106th minute goal by Ferran Torres, but praised Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez for an inspired performance.
"I think the game should have been decided earlier. Dibu's great saves prevented us from winning sooner, but it is a World Cup final and, even with ten players at the end, you have to suffer," de la Fuente said.
Spain captain Rodri wins World Cup player of the tournament award
Spain captain Rodri won the Golden Ball award for the best player at the 2026 World Cup on Sunday after leading his team in the final.
The 30-year-old Manchester City midfielder, who won the Ballon d'Or for the world's best player in 2024, said the team were "a bit shocked right now."
Rodri ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament while playing for City against Arsenal in September 2024, making his competitive return the following May.
"I cannot express with words," he said. "I think now we're like in a cloud. It's been a very tough time. I just want the new generations to see my example as an opportunity – when you go down you can rise again."
"This is my philosophy my entire life. Of course, sometimes things go well, things they go wrong," he explained.
"But always the positivity I said to the lads before the game – we have to go for the game. We need to face them. We have to look to the eyes and see it," he said. "We were brave and I was brave in that moment."
Cover photo: AFP/Franck Fife