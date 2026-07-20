Spanish captain reacts to stunning World Cup victory, captain Rodri wins player of the tournament

East Rutherford, New Jersey - An emotional Spain coach Luis de la Fuente expressed pride in his players after their 1–0 World Cup victory, and team captain Rodri took home player of the tournament.

Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente holds aloft the World Cup trophy after a stunning victory on Sunday. © AFP/Franck Fife

"I feel especially proud of this generation of footballers who have grown with this idea... giving us an example of a group, of a family," de la Fuente said.

"They are players with exceptional talent. For me, it has been an honor to have accompanied them on this journey."

De la Fuente, who also coached them to a victory in the 2024 Euros, added: "I'm very emotional, looking back. We have won everything, and that is wonderful."

"They are a generation of footballers who are a source of pride for Spain. Together, we are stronger."

The 65-year-old coach said he believed Spain should have won the game earlier than the 106th minute goal by Ferran Torres, but praised Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez for an inspired performance.

"I think the game should have been decided earlier. Dibu's great saves prevented us from winning sooner, but it is a World Cup final and, even with ten players at the end, you have to suffer," de la Fuente said.