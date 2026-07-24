Spanish coach speaks out about "unacceptable" behavior of Argentina at World Cup final

Madrid, Spain - Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente blasted the "unacceptable" behavior of several Argentina players and their coaching staff after their World Cup loss.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente spoke out about the behavior of Argentina's players and coaching staff after their World Cup loss. © AFP/Patricia De Melo Moreira

Some Argentina players and staff confronted their Spanish rivals after the final whistle of Sunday's final in New Jersey, which Spain won 1–0 during extra time.

Argentina players, including Atletico Madrid defender Nahuel Molina and former Paris Saint Germain player Leandro Paredes were involved in the incidents, which saw punches thrown and at least one person put in a headlock.

"At the time, I didn't realize it. I was celebrating, hugging teammates," de la Fuente told Spanish television.

"But in any case, it is intolerable, unacceptable, it cannot be allowed," he said.

"Players of that stature, whom I praised in the days leading up to the match and continue to praise, who are great players with a tremendous coach, surely they must have felt just as bad as we did seeing those reactions."

De la Fuente praised the exemplary behavior of his own players faced with these "acts of aggression" and "provocations" which he believes could have escalated into more serious incidents.

Although the scenes were filmed and widely shared on social media, they have not yet resulted in any sanctions against the Argentina players.