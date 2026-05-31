Tim Ream selected as USMNT captain for World Cup

Atlanta, Georgia - Veteran defender Tim Ream will captain the US at the World Cup, as the co-hosts seek to make a deep run at the tournament which kicks off in less than two weeks, coach Mauricio Pochettino said Saturday.

Tim Ream poses with his jersey during the announcement of the US Men's National Team's 2026 World Cup roster in New York on May 26, 2026. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP Center-back Ream (38), who spent over a decade playing for English clubs Fulham and Bolton Wanderers, was the obvious choice given his experience and leadership among a young squad, said Pochettino. "He was my first captain when we arrived... I am so grateful that he's with us," said Pochettino, who took over in September 2024. "It's so lucky to have a player like him, with his personality and his character involved, and helping the young players." Iran War Iran soccer team still awaiting answers from US over visas as World Cup nears Ream has captained the US in 16 of the 23 matches since Pochettino became coach, becoming a trusted voice of experience and link to the locker room for his manager. Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams (27), had captained the US at the last World Cup, and is also in the current squad. Pochettino was quick to note that the captaincy does not mean Ream – who would be the oldest player ever to represent the US at a World Cup – is guaranteed to make the starting 11. Ream said captaining his nation at a World Cup was "more than a dream come true," and the "highest honor."

USMNT roster designed with aim of winning World Cup

The US Men's National Team's head coach Mauricio Pochettino speaks during the announcement of the USMNT 2026 World Cup roster in New York on May 26, 2026. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP The US take on Paraguay in their first game, in Los Angeles on June 12. Group D also contains Australia and Turkey. The co-hosts will play every game on home soil, and are favorites to progress from a competitive and evenly matched group. Pochettino has previously spoken of his ambition to win the World Cup, which would be a monumental upset given the strength of favorites such as France, Spain, and his native Argentina. NBA Wembanyama eyes "childhood dream" after Spurs stun Thunder to reach NBA Finals On Saturday, Pochettino said the US national team's structure had been designed to help the team "win the World Cup, or maybe be there for sure in the top." The coach, whose US national team contract expires after the World Cup, was not asked about rumored talks with Italian giants AC Milan at Saturday's press conference.

USMNT to face Senegal and Germany ahead of World Cup

The US Men's National Team poses during the announcement of the USMNT 2026 World Cup roster in New York on May 26, 2026. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP The US will tune up for the tournament with a friendly against Senegal in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, followed by a match against Germany in Chicago next weekend. Of the 26-man squad named by Pochettino on Tuesday, the only injury doubt was Crystal Palace's Chris Richards. The defender was on the bench for Crystal Palace's UEFA Conference League final win, as he recovers from an ankle injury, and will not travel to Charlotte with the rest of the squad. "I think he needs to keep doing his rehab, and I think it's much better to stay here and plan to train and reevaluate next week," said Pochettino, speaking at the national team's new Atlanta base. "It's too early. We need to see. The next few days are going to be key to see the possibilities to be ready or not on the World Cup," added the coach. Teams must submit their official rosters to FIFA by Monday, but can replace players who are injured up to 24 hours before their first game, said a team spokesperson. Pochettino described this weekend's opposition, Senegal, as "one of the contenders" for the World Cup, but made it clear that winning the friendly would not be his top priority.