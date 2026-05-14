Trump administration relaxes visa bonds for World Cup fans

Washington DC - The US said Wednesday it would ease its system of demanding bond payments of visa applicants for certain fans seeking to come for the World Cup .

People attend the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour in Houston, Texas, on May 3, 2026. © IMAGO / Agencia EFE

Under one of President Donald Trump's many initiatives to crack down on migration, the US has begun asking people from 50 countries to hand over anywhere from $5,000 to $15,000 for a visa, refundable once they return home.

The State Department said it would waive the bonds for team members competing in World Cup matches in the US as well as for fans from competing countries who already have tickets and signed up for a priority system set up for visas.

"We remain committed to strengthening US national security priorities while facilitating legitimate travel for the upcoming World Cup tournament," said Mora Namdar, the assistant secretary of state for consular affairs.

She said the Trump administration wanted to organize the "biggest and best FIFA World Cup in history."

"Today's announcement from the US State Department further demonstrates our ongoing collaboration with the US Government and the White House Task Force for the FIFA World Cup to deliver a successful, record-breaking and unforgettable global event," a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement.