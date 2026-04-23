Trump special envoy sparks outrage in soccer world with absurd pitch to replace Iran at World Cup

Washington DC - One of President Donald Trump's special envoy's sparked outrage in the soccer world by seeking to replace Iran with Italy in the upcoming World Cup.

President Donald Trump's special envoy for global partnerships called for Italy to take Iran's place at the World Cup co-hosted by the US. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Financial Times cited remarks by Paolo Zampolli, Trump's so-called special envoy for global partnerships, who said he wanted Iran's team to be replaced by four-time world champions Italy, who failed to qualify for the tournament in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

"I confirm I have suggested to Trump and [FIFA president Gianni] Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup," Zampolli was quoted as saying.

"I'm an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion."

The move is being presented as an attempt to repair strained ties between Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has been increasingly vocal in her criticism of the Republican's attack on Pope Leo XIV, as well as the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Iran's participation in the World Cup in June-July is in serious doubt, despite Trump ally Infantino's assurances.

World soccer's governing body has so far rejected Iranian requests to hold their matches in Mexico, instead of Seattle and Los Angeles as scheduled. A World Cup co-host waging an all-out war on a participating country is unprecedented in the competition's history.

Trump in March directly threatened the team, saying it was better off staying away from the tournament "for their own life and safety."

The Iran embassy in Zimbabwe reacted to the Financial Times report, saying on X that "Iran made it (to the World Cup), and the federation gets to decide what's next."

It also demanded respect for Italy and questioned: "Why an aggressor should be the host of the competition?"