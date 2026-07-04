World Cup: Argentina slips past Cape Verde, Egypt beat Australia in penalties

Arlington, Texas - Over the course of a monumental Friday for the 2026 World Cup , Egypt managed to narrowly knock out Australia in penalties and Argentina reached the last 16 in a close match with Cape Verde.

Argentina knocked out Cape Verde in a surprisingly close 3–2 match on Friday. © AFP/Chandan Khanna

Cape Verde rocked Lionel Messi's Argentina with two stunning equalizers to raise the prospect of pulling off one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history in Miami.

But a Diney Borges own goal, under pressure from Argentina's Cristian Romero, in the 111th minute finally broke Cape Verde's resistance and secured the South American country its expected spot in the top 16 with a 3–2 win.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said losing to Cape Verde "would have been madness," but admitted it was "a very tough match – you always have to take the positives – this team never gives up."

"We have to congratulate the opponent; when people say there are no easy opponents, they proved today that they are a great team," he added.

Argentina, who are bidding to become the first team to win back-to-back World Cup titles since Brazil in 1962, will play Egypt on Tuesday in Atlanta for a place in the quarter-finals.