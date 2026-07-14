World Cup: Atlanta sees increased security for England v. Argentina semifinal

Atlanta, Georgia - Police in Atlanta are stepping up security measures for Wednesday's World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina given the political background and previous clashes between their sets of fans.

Argentina and England will face off in a high-stakes World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, July 15. © Collage: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters & REUTERS

"As Atlanta prepares to host an upcoming Fifa World Cup semi-final match and welcomes increased numbers of residents and visitors, the Atlanta Police Department has enhanced its citywide public safety and security posture," Atlanta Police said in a statement.

"Additionial personnel and resources are already deployed and will continue to be strategically assigned in and around the event venues, entertainment districts, and other high-traffic areas to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone."

"These proactive measures are designed to protect the public, deter criminal activity, and ensure residents and visitors can safely enjoy this historic event."

According to the Argentinian newspaper La Nacion, authorities have classified the match at the highest risk level for potential trouble. The hotels of both teams are to be guarded by larger police deployments.

Players on both sides have already stressed that this is only a soccer match.