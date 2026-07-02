World Cup: Balogun scores but gets red card as Team USA beat Bosnia

Santa Clara, California - Folarin Balogun scored but was sent off as the US beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to reach the last 16 of the World Cup on Wednesday.

Folarin Balogun of Team USA scores a goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina that was later disallowed. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters The co-hosts' first World Cup knockout victory in nearly a quarter-century – and only their second ever – sets up a clash with Belgium in Seattle on Monday. Balogun's goal on the stroke of half-time had sent the crowd in California into delirium, with some 30 million Americans expected to be watching coverage of the blockbuster clash across the nation. But the striker saw red as VAR intervened following a nasty clash with Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic. Yet even with the US forced into a 10-man rearguard action, Malik Tillman curled in a free kick to secure the win. Soccer World Cup: Kane saves England as Belgium make stunning comeback to reach last 16 "The guys had to dig in deep. It didn't go exactly to plan with the red card, but that just shows what a good team we are," said Team USA forward Christian Pulisic. US supporters had flocked into the San Francisco Bay Area stadium in festive mood. Bosnia's tactics were made clear from the kickoff – an immediate long ball – while the US defense quickly camped out on the halfway line. Still, Bosnia had the best early chances. Forty-year-old captain Edin Dzeko held up a launched pass from his goalkeeper and laid it off for Ermedin Demirovic, who shot right at Matt Freese. US pressure began to tell. Balogun had a decent penalty shout for a clumsy Amar Dedic tackle waved away. Soon after the American striker had the ball in the net, but was offside. The crowd's nerves were soon soothed, as Balogun scored in the 45th minute. US captain Tim Ream intercepted a Bosnian goal kick, swiftly playing it to Tillman. His through ball deflected into the path of Balogun, who tucked it away. Seconds before half-time, another Balgoun shot from the six-yard line clipped the crossbar.

Team USA holds off Bosnia for win

Christian Pulisic (r.) and Weston McKennie (l.) celebrate after the match as Team USA qualify for the round of 16 stage of the World Cup. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Early in the second half, Dzeko limped off and Bosnian coach Sergej Barbarez made a triple substitution. A younger, more mobile front line featuring US-raised Esmir Bajraktarevic immediately pressed higher and faster. In the 64th minute, Balogun was shown a straight red after VAR review after he was harshly judged to have stamped on Muharemovic's foot. Team USA coach Mauricio Pochettino used the hydration break to gather his squad on the field, rallying his outnumbered troops to hold out. Soccer World Cup 2026: US Coach dismisses jinx ahead of big Bosnia clash "We need to show that we are a team, that we are united," the coach later recounted telling his players. "That was the moment to show to everyone, and to show ourselves, that it is not only an empty word when we say that we are a 'family.'" Despite his team suddenly being on the backfoot, Pulisic had the ball in the net but was offside. In the 82nd minute, the US won a free kick on the edge of the Bosnian box. Tillman curled it over the wall and past Nikola Vasilj, whose fingertips could not keep it out. Team USA rode out a nervy 10 minutes of stoppage time, substitute Ermin Mahmic's shot flashing inches wide. But they ultimately sealed a historic win, keeping alive their World Cup journey on home soil, as "USA" chants and "Take Me Home, Country Roads" reverberated around the arena that hosted this year's Super Bowl. "I'm feeling so proud about the team. Very proud," said Pochettino. "No easy game in the World Cup – you cannot find an easy game – and I think today, in the way that we played, it is not only the victory. It's the way that we earned the victory that is so important." For Bosnia, disappointment was mixed with pride in having reached the World Cup knockouts for the first time. "I told them in the locker room, this is a result that we should celebrate," said Barbarez.

Balogun to face suspension after red card

Folarin Balogun (c.) is consoled by teammates Giovanni Reyna (l.) and Timothy Weah (r.) after receiving a red card. © REUTERS Pochettino said Wednesdaythat Balogun should "never" have received a red card after he was sent off against Bosnia following a VAR review, meaning he will miss his side's last-16 World Cup showdown with Belgium next week. Despite protestations that the contact was accidental, Balogun received his marching orders after the referee went over to review the incident with Muharemovic on the pitchside monitor. "For me, never is a red card," said Pochettino. "It never was (his) intention to step on the player." "It was a normal action in football, that you are fighting for the ball, and your feet land, no? Yeah, maybe it was a little bit tough, the scene, to watch. But I think it never was intentional." Team USA forward Christian Pulisic echoed those words, saying his teammate "didn't deserve the red card," and calling the decision "unfortunate." According to FIFA regulations, Balogun is automatically suspended for his team's next match, and the suspension cannot be appealed, a spokesperson for the governing body told journalists. Pochettino said it "should be fair" to appeal the decision, but said he would have to consider "different options" if it is not. Ricardo Pepi, who plays for PSV Eindhoven, deputized up front when Balogun was rested for the final US group game against Turkey. Balogun, who was born in New York but raised in England and now plays for French club Monaco, has netted three times for the US this World Cup, after his brace in the opener against Paraguay. He is only two behind Landon Donovan's all-time US record of five World Cup goals. "He's very disappointed, because I think it was an action that was unintentional. But also he's happy because we qualified," said Pochettino.